25-year-old woman killed in “random” highway shooting, police say

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL/NBC News) – Police in Waterloo, Iowa said a 25-year-old woman killed in an early Sunday shooting appears to have been a random target.
Micalla “KK” Rettinger, a former University of Northern Iowa softball player, was killed when someone fired shots into the Jeep she was driving on a bridge on Highway 218. A passenger, 32-year-old Adam Kimball, was also shot in the face. A third passenger wasn’t injured.
Somehow, Rettinger was able to drive the vehicle to the next exit. She was pronounced dead at that location.
Investigators say the shooting doesn’t appear to have been road rage.
“That was one of the first things we looked into, is to whether these people were involved in a dispute or something that had occurred earlier,” said Waterloo Police Major Joe Leibold. “The passenger said there was nothing like that. They simply left work and drove here. There wasn’t a lot of traffic. So there wasn’t they cut something off, nothing that occurred to the passenger in the vehicle. They simply left work and driving home, there was nothing unusual nothing that got their attention.”
