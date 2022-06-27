2,500 pounds of processed marijuana seized at Josephine County grow site

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Police arrested one suspect and seized large amounts of drugs at a suspected illegal marijuana grow.

The Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team and other agencies joined to serve a warrant at the 4000 block of Cloverlawn Drive south of Grants Pass this past Wednesday.



There, police reportedly seized 700 marijuana plants and 2,500 pounds of processed marijuana.

Police also said they found a pound-and-a-half of meth and multiple firearms.

41-year-old Tung Ming Chen was arrested on drug charges and more.

Police didn’t release any further information about the ongoing investigation.