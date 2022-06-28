New housing codes take effect across the state

MEDFORD, Ore.– Updates to Medford’s housing code will take affect this Thursday.

It comes as a result of House Bill 2001.

It allows for Oregon cities to have easier access to building permits for what the bill calls “middle housing”, like duplexes and townhouses.

The City of Medford adopted the changes to its housing code about a week and a half ago.

But the city said its unlikely you’ll see homes being torn down in favor of condos or quadplexes.

Even though getting permits for triplexes and quadplexes will soon be easier, construction costs for those buildings are higher than single family homes.

The city said we may eventually see an increase in townhouses and cottage clusters as a result, but it doesn’t expect to see any major increases.

The City of Medford’s Planning Director Matt Brinkley said, “it should be beneficial for neighborhoods as different kinds of people are able to live in neighborhoods. People with different household needs and preferences and coming from different kinds of backgrounds are able to live in the same neighborhood.”

Brinkley said the bill won’t change the affordability or availability of housing in Medford.

Other cities like Ashland are still working on changing their housing codes to accommodate House Bill 2001.

The bill requires cities to adopt the changes by the end of June.