Broadcaster of the Year awarded to Bob Wise

June 27th, 2022

KOBI-TV/NBC5 and KOTI-TV/NBC2 Vice President/General Manager Bob Wise Wins Broadcaster of the Year from the Oregon Association of Broadcasters

Medford, OR — For the second time in his career, KOBI-TV/NBC5 and KOTI-TV/NBC2 Vice President/General Manager Bob Wise has been recognized as Broadcaster of the Year by the Oregon Association of Broadcasters.

For nearly 40 years, Mr. Wise has been a visionary leader in the local television industry, making long-lasting contributions to the steady growth of small market television broadcasting. He has dramatically improved the way local television stations work directly with their communities. Bob also created a successful template for bringing Federal and State political debates to small market studios. And he was one of the first broadcasters in the modern era of local television to revive the long-form interview within a newscast to showcase the activities of community leaders. This is Mr. Wise’s second honor as Broadcaster of the Year. He was previously recognized in 2018.

“I am truly honored to receive this award,” Mr. Wise said. “I am grateful to be supported by the best staff in broadcast television and community partners that help NBC5 make a difference in our Southern Oregon and Northern California communities”

In This Together, a local suicide prevention initiative launched by Mr. Wise and United Way of Jackson County Executive Director Dee Anne Everson, recently won the National Association of Broadcasters Service to America Award and the 2022 Northwest Emmy® Citation for Community Outreach.

Patsy Smullin, President and Owner of KOBI-TV/NBC5 and KOTI-TV/NBC2 said Mr. Wise’s impact on broadcasting is wonderful. “Bob’s unique vision affects the future of local television. We cannot be more proud of him and his many contributions to our TV stations and to our region.”

