26 climate change protestors arrested on Wall Street

NEW YORK CITY (NBC) – A Wall Street icon fell victim to climate change activists.

Protesters doused the famed “charging bull” statue with a red liquid meant to resemble blood, saying the financial community has “blood on its hands”.

Cleaning crews power washed the bogus blood off the bull, a long-standing symbol of American capitalism.

The blood was actually a mix of corn syrup and red dye.

26 protesters were arrested. They’re members of a group called “extinction rebellion” which organized demonstrations in dozens of cities worldwide, according to its website.

