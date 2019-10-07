Body of missing hunter found in Eastern Oregon

WALLOWA-WHITMAN NAT’L FOREST, Ore. – A hunter missing in Eastern Oregon has been found dead after what the Baker County Sheriff’s Office calls a tragic accident.
The sheriff’s office said searchers located the body of Andrew Dennis in the East Eagle Creek area late Sunday morning. No foul play is suspected.
The sheriff’s office said Dennis left home on September 28th to hunt the East Eagle Creek Area. When he failed to return that night as planned, the search began.
Late last week, the Baker County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue team located his dog, Barney. Sunday they found Dennis’ body.
His niece told the East Oregonian newspaper that he died after a fall in steep terrain.