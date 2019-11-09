3 arrested, suspected in ATM theft in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. —The Lake County Sheriff’s Department with the help of several other agencies has identified and arrested three people in connection with an ATM theft in Klamath Falls.
Christine Elizabeth Ray, Robert Michael Jones, and Michael Paul Vaughn, all of Lakeview Oregon were taken into custody on Friday, November 8th.
According to police, Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of an alarm early Thursday to Southside Chevron on Altamont Drive. An employee told police that the door had been kicked in. Police used the service station’s surveillance video to obtain information on the suspects, which led them to an address in the Lakeview area. A search warrant was executed at a Lake County residence where the arrests were made and evidence was recovered.
All three suspects have been charged with burglary in the 2nd degree, theft, and criminal mischief in the 1st degree.
