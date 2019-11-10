The Edge nightclub closes, set to appeal action taken by the City of Medford

MEDFORD, Ore.– A local bar and nightclub says it’s been forced to temporarily close its doors by the City of Medford.
The Edge Nightclub and Patio located in downtown Medford notified people over social media. The club says the city forced the closure due to excessive fighting in the parking lot across from the building.
An appeal is expected to be made next week. We reached out to The Edge ownership for further comment. They responded that they could not comment further at this time.
This closure is separate from the OLCC case that NBC5 News reported on back in September. That could permanently shut down the club and lead the state agency to revoke its license. The Edge ownership says it’s scheduled for a hearing with the OLCC in March 2020.
NBC5 News also reached out to the City of Medford for comment. A spokesperson released the city’s own statement outlining reasons why the action was taken:
On November 4, 2019, the Medford Municipal Court conducted a chronic nuisance property trial regarding The Edge. Fights involving patrons of The Edge as they exit the business, and fights commencing within The Edge and continuing outside, have caused significant risk to public safety and officer safety, necessitating the attention of not only the City of Medford but also the Oregon Liquor Control Commission. Some of these incidents have required officers from three or more law enforcement agencies working in conjunction to restore order.
The Oregon Liquor Control Commission has determined that despite a number of OLCC contacts with the owner of The Edge, “problems associated with this premises are worsening, and constitute a significant and ongoing threat to public health and safety.” The OLCC is currently moving forward with proceedings to cancel The Edge’s liquor license. The notice of cancellation letter, which provides a history of a number of significant events associated with The Edge, is attached hereto.
The City of Medford’s chronic nuisance property action is procedurally separate from the OLCC action, but raises a number of similar concerns. The City of Medford put on officer testimony regarding twelve incidents involving fights associated with The Edge specifically, including fights that started inside The Edge, and fights involving Edge patrons. The City of Medford also put on testimony about an employee of The Edge working the door of the nightclub with a 0.21 BAC, two-and-a-half times the legal limit for driving. Based on that evidence, the Medford Municipal Court imposed conditions on The Edge pursuant to the chronic nuisance property action. The City cannot comment further because The Edge has announced an intent to appeal this ruling.
