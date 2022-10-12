3 illegal marijuana grows busted by Jackson County deputies

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Police raided three rural Jackson County properties in connection with a months-long investigation into illegal marijuana grow operations.

Deputies said on the morning of October 6, the Jackson County Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team searched three neighboring properties in the 18400 block of East Evans Creek Road north of the community of Rogue River.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said investigators found 113 greenhouses with over 8,600 illegal marijuana plants. They also discovered 7,155 pounds of processed black-market marijuana and $46,000 in cash.

JCSO said the three properties were owned by different people and the landowners were issued a combined total of $1.2 million in fines due to the illegal operations.

17 workers and one child were detained, interviewed, and released, JCSO said.

According to deputies, the Department of Homeland Security helped with the busts and is looking into allegations of forced labor practices.

JCSO said the primary suspects have been identified and the investigations are ongoing.