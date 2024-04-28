Erickson Air Crane sells part of business to ‘Helicopter Express’

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – In local business news, Central Point’s Erickson Helicopters announced Friday that it’s sold part of its operations.

According to an Erickson press release, Helicopter Express has acquired Erickson’s aerial firefighting operations business and aircraft. Erickson’s other business operations will continue on their own.

The two companies have been in business for several years according to Ericsson. Helicopter Express purchased its first helicopter from Ericsson in 2022, and then about five more last summer.

