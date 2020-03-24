3 more coronavirus deaths reported in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. – Three more people have died in Oregon from confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the death toll to eight.
According to OHA, the state’s sixth death was a 78-year-old man in Clackamas County. The seventh case was a 63-year-old man in Multnomah County. The eighth was a 90-year-old woman in Washington County. All three had underlying health conditions.
18 new cases of COVID-19 were also reported Tuesday morning, bringing the total to 209. One of those cases was in Jackson County, which NBC5 News reported Monday night. The other new cases were from Marion, Multnomah, and Washington Counties.
For the latest information about Oregon’s coronavirus response, you can visit the following websites:
- Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
- United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
- Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.