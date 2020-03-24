Home
Can animals contract COVID-19?

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, many people are asking if animals can contract COVID-19.

The AMVA says there is no evidence that shows animals can contract COVID-19. There is also no evidence that animals can spread it to other animals or people.

The association says if you’re not sick, you can keep interacting with your pet like normal. However, if you are sick, AMVA suggests limiting your time with your pets.

It says you should have someone else in the household take care of feeding, walking and playtime.

If your pet is a service animal or you must take care of it on your own, AMVA says not to kiss or hug them, and wash your hands before and after touching them.

