Vet clinics change protocols for appointments

MEDFORD, Ore. — Veterinarian clinics across the valley are changing the ways people can take their animals to the vet.
Many clinics are implementing a new protocol called ‘curbside care’. Curbside care requires pet owners to stay in their car and employees will come out and get the animal.
Clinics say they’re also following social distancing guidelines, and requiring staff to wear gloves and masks when interacting with pet owners.
“We are able to go out to the cars, stay within our 6-foot distance, get the information about the patient and then we take the patient into the clinic and the client stays in their car,” Diana Inkley, Practice Manager at Crater Animal Clinic, says.
Inkley says Crater Animal Clinic is also canceling all non-essential procedures in order to save on personal protective equipment.
She says you should call your clinic before showing up in order for them to prepare for you.
Blakely McHugh is a weather forecaster and reporter for NBC5 News. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Blakely is a native of San Diego, CA.
Blakely is excited to be in southern Oregon, a place that gets all the seasons and has similar temperatures to Arizona in the summer! When she’s not at work, you can find her relaxing at home watching TV and cuddling with her cat, Dallas. She also enjoys trying new places to eat and exploring the outdoors.
Blakely loves meeting new people so if you see her out and about, say “Hi!”