Home
Vet clinics change protocols for appointments

Vet clinics change protocols for appointments

Local News Top Stories , , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — Veterinarian clinics across the valley are changing the ways people can take their animals to the vet.

Many clinics are implementing a new protocol called ‘curbside care’. Curbside care requires pet owners to stay in their car and employees will come out and get the animal.

Clinics say they’re also following social distancing guidelines, and requiring staff to wear gloves and masks when interacting with pet owners.

“We are able to go out to the cars, stay within our 6-foot distance, get the information about the patient and then we take the patient into the clinic and the client stays in their car,” Diana Inkley, Practice Manager at Crater Animal Clinic, says.

Inkley says Crater Animal Clinic is also canceling all non-essential procedures in order to save on personal protective equipment.

She says you should call your clinic before showing up in order for them to prepare for you.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »