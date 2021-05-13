3 possible COVID-19 outbreaks reported at Jackson County workplaces

MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson County Public health is monitoring new possible COVID-19 outbreaks at several Rogue Valley workplaces.
The Oregon Health Authority routinely reports outbreaks at workplaces with 30 or more workers with at least five associated cases of COVID-19.
On May 13, new possible outbreaks were reported at three Jackson County workplaces.
Public health officials said there have been potential outbreaks at Camping World, Empowered Life Church, and Highway Products, Inc.
Nine COVID cases are linked to Camping World, 13 at the church, and eight at Highway Products.
Jackson County Public Health said the outbreaks will continue to be monitored and investigated.
Workplace outbreaks can be found in the Oregon Health Authority’s weekly outbreak report.