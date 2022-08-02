3 suspects arrested by Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Three people were arrested in connection with several drug busts in Josephine County.

Deputies said on August 1 and 2, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team executed separate search warrants in the 12000 block of Williams Highway, 1500 block of Three Pines Road, 4000 block of Redwood Avenue, and the 300 block of South Livingston Way.

During the search, investigators found over 12,000 marijuana plants and over 10,000 pounds of processed marijuana. All of the illegal products were seized and destroyed.

In addition to the marijuana, multiple firearms and over $400,000 in cash were seized.

34-year-olds Jesus Alcazar-Varelas, 28-year-old Christopher James Clark, and 50-year-old Blu Shayne McFadden were arrested for unlawful manufacturing, possession, and delivery of marijauana.