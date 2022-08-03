Four dead, none missing in McKinney Fire according to sheriffs

YREKA, CA.– The Siskiyou County Operations Center announced two more bodies were found in the Mckinney Fire evacuation zone.

Four people have died as a result of the fire.

All of the deaths happened in Klamath River.

But the authorities said at this time, everyone else is accounted for.

They have made a hotline for who believe their friends or loved ones are missing in the fire.

A spokesperson told NBC5 no one has called the number yet.

None of the four bodies that were found have been identified yet according to emergency operations.

The first two bodies found were inside a vehicle in a residential driveway along Doggett Creek Road.

Authorities won’t release any information until next-of-kin can be notified.

A spokesperson said the sheriff’s office and fire department have been conducting what they call “hasty searches” for missing people.

Amy Travis from the Siskiyou County Emergency Service Center said, “we do have mutual aid from Oregon and the State of California coming in with search and rescue teams and specialized cadaver dogs and K-9 teams so we hope we don’t find any more remains but we are going to do due diligence to make sure we cover all the ground there.”

Travis said the more extensive searches will happen later this week once the fire is more under control.

Travis said to call 530-842-8741 if you truly believe someone is missing due to the fire.

She said staff are available to take those calls from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.