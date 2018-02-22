3 suspects arrested on drug charges in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Three suspects were taken into custody after police searched warrant in a Medford neighborhood.
The Medford Police Department said on February 22 at 5:30 a.m., the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement Team and MPD’s SWAT team searched a residence in the 300 block of Bessie Street.
Investigators said they seized nearly 17 grams of methamphetamine, over 12 grams of heroin, 4.19 grams of cocaine, 25 pounds of marijuana and 194 grams of butane honey oil. Lab equipment, packaging, scales and a handgun were also found.
Three suspects were arrested on numerous charges. MPD said they were all lived in the home.
31-year-old Mark Anthony Sotelo, 41-year-old Renee Nicole Sotelo and 23-year-old Jesse Angel Yanez received multiple drug-related charges. Mark Sotelo has a fugitive warrant out of California.