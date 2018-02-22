Snow strands airline passengers

MEDFORD, Ore. – Thursday morning snow caused delays and cancellations at Medford’s airport this morning.
One traveler told NBC5 he’s been trying to get home to Florida for two days. He explained the weather has been to blame for two delayed flights.
“We were supposed to leave at 6 am but two passengers decided they wanted to de-board the plane because the snow outside was too much for them,” said stranded traveler Mitch Pesta. “After the pilot returned to… it was tarmac delay after delay after delay because you are behind other planes. They have to de-ice, you have to deice again.”
An incoming flight from San Francisco was diverted Thursday morning and flights to Seattle, Salt Lake City, and Phoenix were all delayed.