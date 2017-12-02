Home
Over 30 burglary’s in Medford in month of November

Medford, Ore.- Burglaries in Medford hit high numbers last month with 32 non-residential break-ins in November. Medford Police say that they think the increase in burglaries in November is a result of locals looking to sell the stolen items for drug money.

One local store in Medford has fallen victim to break-ins twice. The second time being this morning when they were burglarized.

“The owner, of course, got a phone call from the alarm system,” a Short Stop Market employee, who did not want to be identified, explains.

The call for the burglary at Short Stop Market came into Medford Police dispatch at 3:22 A.M.

Medford Police say that unlike many of the spots burglarized in Medford in November, Short Stop Market has surveillance cameras. Even so, they fell victim for the second time.

Employees at Short Stop Market say that they’re happy their surveillance cameras got video of the burglar this time, unlike the first time they were broken into.

“We’ve had a lot of problems with a group of teenagers in this neighborhood,” the Short Stop Market employee says.

Medford Police say their advice for business owners to maintain their safety is to get alarms and surveillance cameras in their business.

