350+ apartment complex begins construction in Northgate Marketplace

MEDFORD, Ore. – A much needed apartment complex is making significant progress right in the heart of Medford.

The Northgate Apartments will provide 372 residential units on East McAndrews Road in the Northgate Marketplace. The complex will feature different size units ranging from studios to two bedroom apartments.

The city says this project is the single largest multi-family development to be built in Medford since 2006.

Planning director Matt Brinkley says this is a needed resource for a city with a lack of affordable housing.

“Housing has been a huge need not only in the City of Medford but throughout this entire region,” Brinkley said. “The Pacific Northwest, the western United States and really across the (entire) United States.”

Brinkley says housing has been a struggle for many years, and only intensified after the 2020 Almeda Fire.

Earlier this year, the housing proposal was appealed by Timber Products Company, who owns a factory nearby. Timber Products claimed the apartments would be too close to the factory, and brought into question whether the area was zoned for residential housing.

That appeal was denied by the city in March.

The company developing the complex, Creations Northwest, told NBC5 they are hoping to have the updated website for initial resident information live soon.

