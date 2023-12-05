More information on deadly Medford apartment complex shooting

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford police is looking for a suspect after a shooting in a parking lot at an apartment complex in South Medford, resulted in the deaths of two people, who have now been identified.

Early Sunday morning (12/3/2023), at around 5:40 a.m., Medford police responded to reports of a disorderly disturbance at the Charles Point Apartments on Highgate Street in South Medford

When first responders arrived, they found two gunshot victims.

One died at the scene.

The other was transported to the hospital and died hours later.

The victims have been identified as 26-year-old Christian Jonathan Torres of White City, and 33-year-old Dontrell Xavier Manninen of Medford.

Not much is publicly known about who is responsible, but Medford police say they’re working with other agencies in the investigation.

MPD tells me that they have to be careful with what they release because all leads and details have to be verified.

MPD Lt. Geoff Kirkpatrick said,

“We know that the public wants to know details of these cases and that there is information that they want understand, they want to know if there’s any other threats to the public, they want to know what happened… But in police investigations, it’s really important that we hold back information, especially early on in cases.”

Lieutenant Kirkpatrick says that releasing too much information can actually hamper the investigation.

For now, he assures us that more information will be released when more progress is made

This fatal shooting occurred just over 24-hours after a shooting late Friday night (12/1/2023) at Buffalo Wild Wings.

While some might be concerned about the weekend gun violence, MPD says the two shootings are not related.

