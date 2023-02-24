4 more country music acts added to Rogue Music Festival’s inaugural lineup

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Four more country music acts have been added to the first-ever Rogue Music Festival in Central Point.

Late last year, the Jackson County Fairgrounds and Expo announced that Eric Church is set to perform in the Rogue Valley on June 16, 2023. This week, the festival said he’ll be joined by The Cadillac Three and Chris Janson.

On June 17, 2023, eight-time Grammy Award winner Carrie Underwood will be on the Bi-Mart Mainstage at The Expo with newly-announced acts Sawyer Brown and Brothers Osborne.

The Jackson County Fairgrounds and the Expo said, “She [Carrie Underwood] will certainly be the most incredible signature ending leaving our guests with the anticipation for 2024. There couldn’t be a better artist under the sun to bless our crowd with her amazing talent here in Central Point, Oregon, for our founding year of Rogue Music Fest.”

Tickets are on sale now at Sherm’s Food 4 Less, Expo Box Office, and online at www.RogueMusicFest.com