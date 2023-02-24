Sections of I-5 closed between N. California and S. Oregon

ASHLAND, Ore. – Sections of Interstate 5 between Southern Oregon and Northern California were closed due to severe weather conditions.

At about 8:00 a.m. Friday, the Oregon Department of Education said I-5 southbound was shut down from Exit 14 in Ashland to the California border.

For the latest updates, visit http://ww.tripcheck.com or https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

I-5 was also closed from Redding, California to the Oregon border, according to ODOT.

As of 10:00 a.m. Friday, Highway 66 and Highway 273 in Oregon were also closed due to weather.

Travelers were told to not attempt a detour using Dead Indian Memorial Road.