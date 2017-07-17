4-year-old drowning victim rescued by bystanders in Marion County

Marion County, Ore. – Four strangers helped rescue a 4-year-old boy who was swept away in the Santiam River.
The Marion County Sherriff’s Office said on Sunday afternoon, the boy was standing on the water’s edge with his father and siblings.
The boy’s father looked away for just a few moments when the water took the child from an upper pool, through rapids, and into a lower pool.
Police said two men, Jason McDade and Christian Lozano, pulled the boy from the water.
A certified nursing assistance, identified as Kelda Klukis, along with registered nurse Maryela Lozano began CPR on the boy’s “lifeless” body, according to MCSO.
By the time paramedics arrived, the boy was breathing again. He’s expected to make a full recovery.
MSCO issued the following statement after the incident:
The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind all of our visitors and residents that recreating in open water can be dangerous so please wear a life vest, especially in or around moving water. We would also like to thank all of the rescuers who worked together to save a young boys life.