Nebraska A.G. joins effort to phase out DACA program

Lincoln, Neb. (KOLN/CNN Newsource) – At least nine states are pushing for President Trump to end the DACA program, which protects undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.
Nebraska is one of them, where more than 3,000 DACA recipients have lived for most of their lives.
Joseline Reyna is a DACA Recipient she said, “I consider Grand Island my home when people ask me where I’m from.”
Reyna was born in Juarez, Mexico and came to the United States with her family when she was 9-years-old.
She’s had DACA status for 5 years.
“Since 2012 we’ve been protected from deportation and so now it’s kind of scary as I’m graduating like I don’t know if I’m going to be able to have a job,” Reyna said.
Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, also known as DACA is an Executive Order signed by the Obama administration in 2012.
It allows children of immigrants who came into the country when they were young to receive a work permit, Social Security number and a license.
Recently, attorney generals in 9 states, including Nebraska, have signed a document to sue the Trump administration if DACA isn’t phased out by September.
Reyna said, “I feel like it’s kinda of reality like if they do take it away I could be deported and it’s scary to think about because I’ve been here a long time.”
KOLN reached out to Nebraska’s Attorney General Doug Peterson and he released the following statement:
“As Attorney General, I take an oath to uphold the Constitution. It is not my intent to engage in public policy but to make certain the appropriate constitutional guidelines are complied with as it impacts Nebraska. The purpose of the letter was to remind the administration that both DACA and DAPA as instituted by the OBAMA administration, reach outside the scope of presidential powers.”
Reyna said she and the other DACA recipients are an important part of society.
“I’ve contributed to my community, to society, I’ve done community service, I’ve done a lot to help out I’m not, like, messing up the country.”
On the campaign trail, Trump pledged to “immediately” rescind DACA.
But he recently said, “It’s a decision that’s very, very hard to make. I really understand the situation .”