40% of Medford middle & HS students are failing at least one class

MEDFORD, Ore. —Students going back to school, couldn’t come at a better time.
After months of online learning, MSD says 40% of all middle and high school students district-wide are failing at least one course.
The previous year that rate was 10 to 12% lower.
The district says those numbers were identified from looking at grades over the last 2 trimesters.
MSD’s Superintendent Bret Champion says these numbers are no surprise.
“It’s our firm belief that our students need to be with their teachers and frankly with their peers in schools and so these numbers are reflective of a system that’s not working well,” says Champion.
Champion says the district is looking at summer school options to help students get back on track.
The district says it’s even looking at bringing students back to the classroom earlier next school year.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.