Medford schools begin welcoming back some students full time Feb. 22nd

MEDFORD, Ore. —With many schools reopening from pandemic closures, the governor says the number of students learning in Oregon schools in person, has doubled since December 23rd.

At Abraham Lincoln Elementary School, the staff is working on the big shift to bring its kindergarten and first graders back to campus.

This week during orientation, the two grades experienced a mixture of online learning and in-class cohorts for a couple of hours a day.

But come Monday, all of those children will begin going to campus 4 days a week.

“I mean I could start crying, this is my 6th year teaching kindergarten and it’s just been a different year for all of us, so to have the students back and hear their voices and laughter and joy, and just learn to do this new way of school makes me beyond happy and excited,” says kindergarten teacher, Brielle Olsen.

Mrs. Olsen says her kindergarteners are thrilled to be with their whole class on Monday.

