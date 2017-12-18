40 pounds of marijuana seized during Central Oregon traffic stop

DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. – An Idaho man was arrested over the weekend after he was found to be transporting over 40 pounds of cannabis and a concealed handgun.
According to Oregon State Police, on December 16 a trooper pulled over a white Ford Crown Victoria on Highway 97 near milepost 143 for numerous traffic violations.
It was determined the driver of the vehicle, identified as 51-year-old Boise resident Jeffery Scott Heiner, was impaired.
A drug detection K-9 unit responded to the scene, where the dog alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle. A subsequent search revealed over 40 pounds of marijuana and marijuana extracts, along with Xanax and a concealed handgun.
Heiner was lodged in the Douglas County Jail on numerous charges, including unlawful exportation of marijuana, deliver and possession in excess of eight pounds of marijuana, unlawful possession of a handgun and reckless driving.
Police said Heiner had bought the vehicle in La Pine about 20 minutes before the traffic stop. Police are continuing to investigate, as Heiner is believed to be involved in a hit-and-run in La Pine that apparently led him to abandon his previous vehicle and purchase the Crown Victoria.