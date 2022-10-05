$422M in federal funding approved for wildfire recovery

SOUTHERN OREGON, —The Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD-approved millions in funding, to help local communities recover from the Almeda and south Obenchain fires.

The Action Plan covers how the state will disperse the $ 422 million to support wildfire recovery.

The funding is broken up into community recovery to fund planning, infrastructure, and economic revitalization. The bulk of the funding is targeted at individual survivors, to help them with housing recovery.

“We’re going to be working primarily with people who either haven’t really gotten started or maybe they got part of the way rebuilding and maybe they ran out of funds or their insurance payments didn’t cover enough money to complete their rebuild,” said Alex Campbell with Orgon Housing & Community Services.

HUD says although the recovery is taking longer than expected, this is a big step forward.

For more information visit re.oregon.gov