Medford to vote on funding for low-income housing project

MEDFORD, Ore. —The city of Medford will vote Thursday night on funding for two potential low-income housing developments. The project has a price tag of $76 million, totaling 196 units of affordable housing.

If approved, $400,000 in funding from the city would go to the Housing Authority of Jackson County for the two developments.

The first development, called Prescott Gardens would go on Keene Way Dr. near North Medford High School. The second called Orchard Meadows would be on Orchard Home Dr. near South Medford High.

The developments are set to include one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. They would be targeted for Almeda Fire victims, veterans, seniors, and people with disabilities.

“We’re doing what we can to build more affordable housing in this community to give renters more options and so every unit that we can develop is one less household that is struggling to find a safe secure place to live,” said Ryan Haynes, Director of Real Estate Development for the Housing Authority of Jackson County.

Haynes says the housing authority is working through the permitting process now with the city.

The project hopes to break ground at the start of next year.