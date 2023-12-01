43rd Annual Southern Oregon Toy Run taking place Saturday morning

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore – Saturday morning, you can catch the 43rd annual Southern Oregon Toy Run.

At 10 am, the community is invited to meet at the Touvelle Lodge in Central Point for social hour. Then at noon, anyone with a street legal motorcycle can join the ride down Table Rock Road with holiday gifts for children in tow.

The toys will be dropped off at the Eagle Lodge to be distributed amongst a number of charitable organizations., police departments and hospitals.

Event organizer and owner of Thunderstruck Custom Bikes, Mark Daley, says that this wouldn’t be possible without the community support.

“The biker community, they were sometimes misconceived as these people who are not who they are. They’re very kind, giving,” Daley said. “We would like to thank all of our sponsors, the people who help us do it. Anybody who helps in any way. Raffle items, sponsors, the people who go on the posters with us, all of our people who step up every year. They’re the reason we’re able to do it.”

Daley said people come from all over Southern Oregon and Northern California for the event and there have even been participants from the Portland area in the past.

He expects there to be between 300 and 400 bikes on the road this Saturday.

Daley also says that the community is welcome to gather along Table Rock Road to cheer and show their support as riders go by.

