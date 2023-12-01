Klamath Falls Police seeking tips on robbery suspect

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – On Thursday, Klamath Falls police were investigating a robbery that happened back on November 18 at a gas station on Oregon Avenue.

Police say the suspect was armed with a handgun during the early morning robbery at Pinnacle 365. He then ran off toward Modoc Street.

He was last seen wearing a light gray Champion brand hoodie, dark jeans and a red baseball hat. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you know anything about this incident or you have video surveillance in the area, you’re asked to contact Klamath Falls Police.

