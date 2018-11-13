44 dead, dozens missing in California fires

PARADISE, Calif. (NBC News) – The death toll from the California wildfires has climbed to 44, and with dozens still missing or unaccounted for there is concern that number could go even higher.
Three massive wildfires continue to burn out of control.
They’re already the most destructive and deadly fires in California history, and still growing.
The massive “Camp Fire,” blamed for most of the deaths, has consumed more than 195 square miles and destroyed most of the town of Paradise.
Joanna Garcia thought she and her daughter were going to die in their car, surrounded by flames.
“I just kept saying, I kept praying, ‘Lord Jesus keep us safe, keep my car running, keep us going, get us out of here’,” she says.
They made it, but dozens of others did not. Mobile DNA labs are working in Northern California to identify remains found in burned-out cars and homes.
“This is unprecedented, and it’s a tragedy, and we as human beings have to be humble in the face of it but resolute and determined,” said California Governor Jerry Brown.
