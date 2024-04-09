$4M in Southern Oregon water projects among Gov. Kotek’s potential vetoes

SALEM, Ore. — Governor Tina Kotek is considering vetoing $14 million in budget allocations from the 2024 legislative session, $4 million of which is for water projects in Southern Oregon.

The potential vetoes primarily relate to a series of one-time funding allocations of Senate Bill 1530. That’s pending additional information regarding new housing production resulting from the direct appropriations and related infrastructure projects.

“The legislative intent of this funding is to support shovel-ready projects that are essential for new housing production,” Governor Kotek said. “After the legislative session, my office began a review of each of the projects to confirm project scope, cost, timeline, feasibility, and the nexus to housing production and affordability.”

The Governor’s office has identified seven projects where more information is needed in order for the projects to be supported moving forward. Three of those are in the Southern Oregon area and total $4 million in budget allocations.

$1.5 million to the City of Butte Falls for wastewater treatment plant and lift station upgrades

$1.5 million to the City of Shady Cove for development of the city drinking water system

$1 million to the City of Gold Hill for replacement of a water distribution main line and improvements and upgrades to water treatment facilities

The other potential line item vetoes total $10 million.

$3 million to the Oak Lodge Water Services Authority for wastewater treatment facility upgrades

$3 million to the City of Siletz for wastewater treatment plant upgrades

$3 million to the Tualatin Valley Water District for upgrades to the pump station on SW 189th Avenue in Beaverton

$1 million to the City of Creswell for wastewater treatment facility upgrades and connections to a regional treatment facility

“Before making final decisions, I am giving cities and districts the opportunity to provide more information to my office to confirm whether these funding allocations will result in the production of new housing within an acceptable timeline. This is part of my ongoing commitment to transparency, accountability, and outcomes with public funds, including direct appropriations.”

Governor Kotek will announce her final decision by April 17.

