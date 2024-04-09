Paranormal Cirque II to set up shop at the Rogue Valley Mall this weekend

MEDFORD, Ore. — Something wicked this way comes and it’s passing through Medford this weekend.

With its spooky displays and twisted tricks, Paranormal Cirque is a horror show not for the faint of heart.

The tent will be stationed at the Rogue Valley Mall, this Friday through Monday.

The production company tours the country visiting over 40 states.

“When you come to Paranormal Cirque II, expect the unexpected,” Paranormal Cirque Co-host and Comedian, Steve Copeland said. “We have creepy contortionist dolls, we have zombies that walk on a wire high above your head. Our venue is very intimate, even that farthest row is not that far away from the stage.”

The show is for mature audiences. Its recommended to buy tickets in advance on the website.

