4th annual Rogue Girls Fire Camp underway in White City

WHITE CITY, Ore. – The 4th annual Rogue Girls Fire Camp is underway in White City.

14 young women, ages 16-to-20, are getting the chance to experience life as a firefighter.

The three day camp will test a variety of skills including basic fire safety, vehicle extrication, search and rescue techniques and more.

Samantha Metheny is a Medford deputy fire marshal and helps run the camp.

She said it’s grown significantly since the first camp.

“Our staff has doubled,” Metheny said. “We went from the original five to seven of us in the valley who are career firefighters, myself included, to now we have a team of about 13 or 14. Which is awesome a chance to almost be one-on-one with our candidates.”

Those participating learn directly from other local female firefighters.

The camp is going on today, Saturday and Sunday at the regional training center in White City.

