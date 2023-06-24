Fatal crash reported along the Oregon-California border

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – One person died in a two-vehicle crash in Northern California.

The Yreka division of the California Highway Patrol said at about 11:00 p.m. Friday, a 2008 AM General truck was traveling southbound on Harpold Road just north of the Oregon-California border.

For an unknown reason, the driver of the AM General truck traveled directly into the path of a 1989 Freightliner truck which was traveling westbound on State Line Road.

CHP said the crash knocked down power lines, causing the AM General to catch fire. The driver of that vehicle was taken to Sky Lakes Medical Center.

According to police, the driver of the Freightliner, who didn’t appear to be wearing a seat belt, was ejected from their vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

“There is no indication of alcohol or drug use being a contributing factor in this crash,” CHP said.

Further information was not provided.

