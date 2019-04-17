4th grader can visit beach with school thanks to special wheelchair

RUCH, Ore. —A young local boy with muscular dystrophy thought he might not be able to join his classmates on a field trip next month. Thanks to a local non-profit, David’s Chair, and a souped-up all-terrain wheelchair, the student will be heading to the Oregon Coast.
On Wednesday, 4th grader Vincent Fuson of Ruch Elementary school tried out an action track wheelchair.
“I would be able to go on the beach and other places I wouldn’t be able to go,” Vincent said.
The local non-profit, David’s Chair, which helps people with mobility impairment to enjoy the outdoors, is lending its chair to him.
“The biggest impact is just participation,” Steve Furst, CEO of David’s Chair said. “I think that they walk away with feeling included. Inclusions a tough thing when you’re stuck to a power chair, you’re stuck to the asphalt jungle that we live in and just being out there with their friends and participating.”
“It’s wonderful,” James Fuson, Vincent’s dad said. “Having the power chair that he has, only gets him so far and he doesn’t get to experience anything like this at all.”
Vincent will be the second student to take the chair to the coast where he’ll be able to join his friends on the beach.
“For them to just let us borrow this is just unbelievable,” Fuson said.
For more information about David’s Chair, please visit this website.
