$5 million judgement levied against Edward Snowden

(NBC) Former security contractor Edward Snowden has been hit with a more than $5 million penalty.
A federal judge entered the judgement against Snowden earlier this week hoping to recover money Snowden received for writing a book and giving speeches about his disclosure of the government’s mass collection emails, phone calls and internet activity.
A judge ruled last year that Snowden violated secrecy agreements that required him to submit books and speeches to the government before publication to ensure classified information isn’t exposed.
Snowden’s lawyer said his client can still fight to keep the money from being collected.
Snowden has lived in Russia since 2013 after being granted asylum there from federal charges stemming from his leak of classified information.
He worked of the CIA from 2006 to 2009 and has a contractor for the National Security Agency between 2005 and 2013.