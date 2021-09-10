5 more COVID-related deaths reported in Josephine County

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Josephine County reported five more COVID-related deaths Friday morning, bringing the death toll in the county to 166.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, Josephine County has seen over 11,000 positive COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began.
The surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations is overloading Asante Three Rivers Medical Center in Grants Pass. The hospital has a 12-bed ICU, but the seven-day running average of ICU patients is 16. The hospital created a second ICU for patients without COVID-19, but it’s also being pushed to the limit.
“We have just seen every single day, more and more and more COVID-19 positive admissions, 94% percent of our COVID-19 inpatients are unvaccinated,” said Laura Magstadt, VP of Nursing at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center.
Doctors continue to stress the importance of getting vaccinated and wearing masks.
Josephine County Public Health said the following about how to slow the spread of COVID-19:
The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus. However, everyday actions can help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses. These actions include:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home, stay safe.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, and then dispose of the tissue in the trash can.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Stay 6 feet away from people not a part of your household.
- Wear a mask if you cannot maintain 6 feet of distance from someone outside of your household. Wear a mask at home if someone has COVID-19 infection or has been exposed to COVID-19.
Josephine County Public Health has a COVID-19 call center available so residents can schedule vaccine appointments. To find a provider:
- Call (541) 916-7030 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. to speak to an operator in English or Spanish. The call center can directly schedule vaccination appointments for residents at one of 12 local providers using an online form.
- Visit http://www.co.josephine.or.us/Page.asp?NavID=2299.