5 people dead, another critically injured in Highway 97 crash Wednesday

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Oregon State Police say five people are dead and another critically injured after crash on Highway 97 Wednesday morning.

Investigations show a Chrysler Pacifica driven by Juan Ochoa Bravo, 39 of Bend, was heading northbound around 9:45 a.m. when he lost control and slid into oncoming traffic.

An oncoming commercial vehicle and trailer tried to avoid Bravo by swerving off the shoulder of the highway.

OSP says the front passenger side of the Chrysler crashed with the front end of the commercial vehicle, sending Bravo’s vehicle spinning across the road.

Bravo, Eve Saldana Alcantar, 37, Erik Ochoa Saldana, 18, a 15-year-old girl, and a one-year-old baby boy were declared dead at the scene.

An 11-year-old who was also in the car was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was not injured.

OSP says the highway was impacted for around 5 hours during the on-scene investigation. It says road conditions and improper safety restrains are primary factors in the crash.

