50 adoptable dogs from Houston will arrive in Oregon Friday

PORTLAND, Or.- Fifty shelter dogs from Texas who were displaced by Hurricane Harvey are headed to Oregon and will be available for adoption likely by next week.
Shelters across the country are stepping in to help take adoptable dogs after Harvey caused widespread flooding in the Houston area.
The Oregon Humane Society, along with humane societies across the state, GreaterGood.org and the national Humane Society of the United States, will welcome the dogs Friday when they arrive in Hillsboro.
The dogs will undergo veterinary exams and be moved to various shelters in the state. The Oregon Humane Society estimates that process could take a couple of days to a week.
The Oregon Humane Society also sent a crew of staff and volunteers to Houston, to help animals at a shelter there.
Original story from KGW. Read more here.