55 Air National Guard service members from Kingsley Field deployed to help local hospitals

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Dozens of U.S. Air Force National Guard service members were activated this week to help hospitals in southwest Oregon deal with an influx of patients.

The Air Force said 55 service members from the 173rd Fighter Wing based at Kingsley Field will be deployed to hospitals across the region including Medford, Grants Pass, Ashland, and Klamath Falls. More service members are slated to be activated later this month.

“Hospitals throughout Oregon are experiencing shortages in support staff, and our Airmen will be serving in key support roles,” said Col. Jeff Edwards, 173rd FW commander. “As our state and nation experiences a surge in COVID cases, our Airmen will maximize the ability for hospitals to care for patients.”

National Guard members will provide much-needed support in non-clinical roles including patient transport, logistics, food services, sanitation, and equipment inventory.

“Thank you to all our Airmen who are serving in this mission; I am grateful for their service and sacrifice,” said Edwards. “Deployments are challenging not only for our Airmen, but also for their families and employers; we are grateful of the support that they give to our Airmen and to the National Guard.”