State to temporarily reopen portal for the Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program

SALEM, Ore. – After temporarily shutting down due to a backlog of applications and dwindling funds, the Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program will restart later this month.

Oregon Housing and Community Services will begin accepting new applications on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. The state paused applications in late December to allow time to rectify several issues.

This will reportedly be a limited reopening for three to five weeks, depending on the availability of funds.

OHCS estimates sufficient funds to pay between 6,700-9,300 additional applications.

So far, nearly 34,000 Oregon households received more than $235 million in rental assistance relief due to hardship from the pandemic.

Visit the OERAP dashboard for more data.