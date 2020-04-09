6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment last week

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The U.S. government says another 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to take its toll on the economy.
It was the second-largest number of initial unemployment claims in U.S. history since tracking started in 1967. The highest was the previous week, at 6.8 million.
Workers continue to suffer from devastating job losses, furloughs and reduced hours connected to the pandemic.
Altogether, more than 14 million American workers have applied for aid in the form of jobless benefits since mid-March.