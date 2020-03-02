6 people dead in King County coronavirus outbreak

KING COUNTY, Wash. – Six people have reportedly died in King County from COVID-19.
Public health officials said Monday morning the total number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus was 14, including the deaths.
The people who died had ages varying from their 50s to 80s. They all appeared to have underlying health conditions.
According to health officials, coronavirus may have been circulating in Washington State for weeks in mild cases that were undetected.
Seattle and King County Public Health recommended taking precautions similar to avoiding the flu to limit the spread of the illness.
Symptoms include: fever, cough, and difficulty breathing