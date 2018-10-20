6 years later…still no answers in Medford’s only unsolved murder

MEDFORD, Ore. — The case has undoubtedly left an impression on many.
Police and family members I spoke with today say it still keeps them up at night hoping that some day, they’ll finally get some answers.
“People just…you just don’t forget somebody like that…,” said Huey Huson’s mother, Bettie Huson.
Saturday would have been Bettie Huson’s son, William “Huey” Huson’s, birthday. Unfortunately, it’s also a day marking 6 years since his unsolved murder.
It’s a nightmare the 95-year-old says she still hasn’t woken up from.
“A friend came to my house here and told me about it…that he was…had been shot,” she said.
Huson was working as a cab driver for Valley Cab in Medford.
According to Medford Police, on the night of October 20th, Huson was right here in downtown Medford picking up a fare, but unfortunately that cab ride would be his last.
The next morning around 5 am, police say his car was found abandoned in a parking lot near downtown Medford at 9th and Almond.
Huson’s body was later discovered in North Medford.
“The murderer drove the cab out into this field where we saw tire tracks and pulled Huey out of the vehicle…,” said Lt. Mike Budreau, Medford Police Department.
Police say Huson was shot once in the head, then robbed. A memorial for Huson still stands at the scene of the crime today.
It’s Medford Police Department’s only unsolved murder.
“As a police department, it’s really bothering us that we haven’t been able to figure this out…,” said Lt. Budreau.
Lt. Budreau says there’s been many leads over the years, but nothing’s panned out. Police believe the murderer is a local, and is probably still here.
“What we are really, truly looking for is someone that may have some intimate knowledge about this because someone has disclosed in some form or fashion that they did this to them…,” he said.
Six years later, Huson’s mother and many others are still holding out hope… and waiting for answers.
And for Huson’s mother, as she says herself, time’s running out.
“I don’t know how much I’ll…live longer…,” she said.
If you have any information on Huey Huson’s murder, you’re urged to contact police.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.