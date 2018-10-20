Remembering and honoring deputy Hopkins

MODOC COUNTY, Calif. — The Modoc County Sheriff’s Office is remembering one of its own that was killed in the line of duty 2 years ago.
On October 19, 2016, Deputy Jack Hopkins responded to a family disturbance call. When he arrived at the scene, he was fatally shot. The suspect went on to engage in a shootout with Sheriff Mike Poindexter, but he was eventually arrested.
Deputy Hopkins has been honored with a memorial bench that sits outside the Modoc County Sheriff’s Office.
On August 16, 2018, the Modoc County Sheriff’s Office said Cal-Trans placed “Deputy Jack Hopkins Memorial Highway” signs on U.S. Highway 395 south of Alturas.
“He may be gone, but he will never be forgotten,” said Undersheriff Tex Dowdy with Modoc County Sheriff’s Office. “That’s our motto for him. If you asked him to do something, he was always willing. One of those employees you would just love to have on your staff,” he added.
