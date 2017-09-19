7.1 earthquake strikes southeast of Mexico City

Raboso, Mexico – A magnitude 7.1 earthquake shook 77 miles southeast of Mexico City Tuesday.
The quake, recorded at 11:14 a.m. PST, was triggered at a depth of 51 kilometers in the Puebla region, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The temblor came less than two weeks after an 8.1 earthquake that killed around 100 people occurred in southern Mexico.
The extent of damage from the latest quake is not yet entirely clear.
The quake occurred on the anniversary of the deadly 1985 temblor that killed at least 9,500.