Two suspects arrested after Chiloquin homicide

Chiloquin, Ore. – Police have arrested to Nevada men wanted in connection with a Chiloquin homicide.
The fatal shooting of 32-year-old Arnie Lee Eggsman happened on the Chiloquin bridge just after midnight Sunday morning.
Two suspects were quickly identified after the shooting.
However, to protect the integrity of the investigation, prosecutors didn’t immediately divulge the identity of the suspects.
In Nevada Monday evening, Tevin R. Lafond was taken into custody, followed by the arrest of Kyle Joseph Steele.
Those suspects are facing multiple charges. “Murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful use of a vehicle – because we have information that they’re not, in their own vehicle,” said Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello.
The D.A. expressed her appreciation for the cooperation shown by the Chiloquin community, adding that she does not believe the suspects posed an immediate threat to the general public.